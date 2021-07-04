'Marvel Studios Making Conscious Efforts To Not Objectify Women', Says 'Black Widow' Maker

Marvel Movies has come a long way in female representation as Black Widow producer Victorio Alonso states that conscious efforts are being made to not objectify women. In a recent interview with Time, Alonso stated how Marvel is taking deliberate steps to demystify the myths associated with females in superhero movies. The action-packed spy thriller 'Black Widow' starring Scarlett Johansson in the lead role is set to release on July 9 this year.

Mentioning how he felt bothered about the introduction of Johansson's character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), he went on to tell Time about how it has constantly bothered him and that she was not a 'thing'. He also mentioned how the world misjudges a sexy woman thinking that her beauty is all that she has to give. His interview also stated how the flawed idea of women's stories not being hot selling cakes had to be demystified. Marvel movies have made a conscientious effort of giving more pertinent and prominent roles to their female characters with Cate Blanchett helming the role of the lead villain in Thor: Ragnarok and other women MCU characters taking a center stage in 'Avengers: Endgame'

After making her debut with Iron Man in 2016, Scarlett has been vocal about the way her character was overly sexualised. Black widow will see the American actress and singer in a solo role-playing a very different character from 'Natasha' in 'Iron Man 2'. The actress herself mentioned how it was cool to be a part of this shift. She stated the evolution in coming out of the other side while being a part of the old story, calling it 'progress'.

List of Marvel Movies you can't miss before watching Black Widow

If you want to dive down into Scarlett's iconic Marvel moments before her latest movie releases, here is a list of other MCU movies that you must watch.

'Iron Man 2'

In her first appearance, the Black Widow fools the biggest mastermind of the MCU, Tony Stark. She disguises as the world’s best executive assistant who just so happens to know martial arts.

'The Avengers'

Featuring all the original Avengers, Black Widow gets a close-up moment against Loki, the movie's big bad guy played by Tom Hiddleston.

‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’

In this movie, Johansson matches Chris Evans’s (Captain America) screen presence in both action-filled and humorous moments. They share undeniable chemistry on screen.

Other movies that follow show the development of the Black Widow's character are -

‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’

‘Captain America: Civil War'

‘Avengers: Infinity War’

‘Avengers: Endgame’

