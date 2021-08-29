Marvel Studios Seeking Latino Actor To Lead Untitled Halloween Special For Disney Plus

Marvel Studios has been looking for a Latino actor for a lead role in its upcoming untitled Halloween special for Disney Plus, news agency ANI quoted Variety as saying. The report suggests the Halloween special flick could be based on Werewolf by Night that would denote two separate characters in the Marvel comic book universe. The first being Jack Russell, who made his debut in the comic book titled Marvel Spotlight #2 in the month of February 1972.

Marvel Studios looks for Latino actor for lead role

Jack Russell, in the comic, has a family history of lycanthropy or the supernatural transformation of a human into a wolf. Russell uses his power for good and is able to remain aware of his transformations. Meanwhile, the second character is Jake Gomez, who was introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2020 in the comic titled Werewolf by Night (Volume 3) #1.

Created by Taboo of the Black Eyed Peas, Scot Eaton and Benjamin Jackendoff, Gomez is explained to be a descendant of the Native American tribe Hopi with a curse of lycanthropy, also through his lineage. However, it is unclear yet whether the character will be completely based on Werewolf by Night, the casting search marks yet another effort in Marvel Studios expansion of its representation.

Meanwhile, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be hitting theatres on September 3. It boasts Marvel's first Asian-led cast members. Marvel's next feature film, November's Eternals, features a diverse ensemble of Salma Hayek as the Eternals' leader, Brian Tyree Henry and Haaz Sleiman as the first same-sex couple in the Marvel Universe. Lauren Ridloff, too, will be seen as the studios' first deaf character.

Xochitl Gomes of The Baby-Sitters Club will be seen portraying America Chavez in MCU's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, making its debut in 2022. Furthermore, Anthony Mackie will be seen as Captain America the fourth feature film in the series. Marvel is also developing a Disney Plus spin-off of the hit series Hawkeye that focuses around the character of Echo played by Alaqua Cox, who is a deaf Native American superhero.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK