Marvel Studios To Take 'new Approach' For Shira Haas' Sabra In 'Captain America 4'

Anthony Mackie is all set to carry forward the legacy of Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, in the Marvel Cinematics Universe's upcoming movie Captain America: New World Order. Mackie's Sam Wilson was introduced as the new Captain America in the 2021 series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. While the new movie will see Wilson's adventures, it will also welcome some new members, including Israeli actor Shira Haas as Sabra. But, Marvel Studios recently revealed the upcoming film will have a new approach to the superhero.

At the D23 Expo, Marvel Studios announced the cast of Captain America 4 and revealed Shira Haas will portray MCU's Israeli superhero, Sabra. For the unversed, in the Marvel comics, Sabra is a mutant who works as a Mossad agent. The inclusion of the Israeli superhero became a matter of concern and has long generated controversy. However, Marvel Studios recently cleared the air around Sabra.

According to a report by Variety, the production house mentioned that their characters as well as stories are inspired by Marvel comics. However, they are "freshly imagined" for the big screens and according to the viewers. The production house further added that the makers of Captain America: New World Order are taking a fresh approach with Sabra, who was first introduced over four decades ago.

The studio's statement read, "While our characters and stories are inspired by the comics." "They are always freshly imagined for the screen and today’s audience, and the filmmakers are taking a new approach with the character Sabra who was first introduced in the comics over 40 years ago," it further added.

More about Captain America 4

Captain America: New World Order is the fourth installment in the film franchise, which earlier starred Chris Evans as the mighty hero. Helmed by Julius Onah, the movie is one of the upcoming films in the fifth phase of the MCU. Its script is penned by Dalan Musson and Malcolm Spellman, who also wrote the script of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier. Apart from Mackie and Haas, the film will also see Tim Blake Nelson reprising his role as The Leader.

Image: Instagram/@shirahaas