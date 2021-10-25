Marvel Studios Unveil Official Poster Of 'Hawkeye' One Month Before Its Premiere

Hawkeye is officially one month away and Marvel Studios is celebrating the new series. The forthcoming Disney+ Hotstar series will see Jeremy Renner returning as Clint Barton, along with the debut of Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop. The series' trailer for the six-part limited series was released earlier this month, and now MCU has dropped an official poster for the new show. Take a look.

Hawkeye official poster released

Here's your look at the official poster for @HawkeyeOfficial, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, and start streaming the first two episodes November 24 on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/xf4v7OCOTn — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) October 24, 2021

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Marvel Entertainment wrote, "Here's your look at the official poster for @HawkeyeOfficial, an Original Series from Marvel Studios, and start streaming the first two episodes November 24 on @DisneyPlus." As soon as the poster was unveiled, many Marvel fans rushed to express their excitement for the series. Several of them reposted the tweet and dropped red hearts.

Along with Jeremy Renner, the series will also see Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova. New episodes of the six-episode show will drop weekly, on Wednesdays, beginning November 24.

Earlier, MCU released the trailer clip of the new series on Twitter. Sharing the video, they wrote, "Kick off the holidays with the first two episodes of Marvel Studios' @hawkeyeofficial, and start streaming on November 24 on @DisneyPlus[sic]." The trailer video is a straightforward mix of action and comedy.

Kick off the holidays with the first two episodes of Marvel Studios' @hawkeyeofficial, and start streaming on November 24 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ddC5TjNG8C — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 14, 2021

The trailer showed that the series is set in post-blip New York City where ex-Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a simple mission of getting back to his family for Christmas. However, when a threat from his past shows up, the superhero reluctantly collaborates with Kate Bishop, who is a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, in order to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The latest trailer also confirms that Linda Cardellini will reprise her role as Clint’s wife, Laura Barton. The clip shows Clint enjoying several live-action games with his children — Lila, Cooper, and Nathaniel. Many fans and followers expressed their excitement for the forthcoming series. Several of them reposted the video and dropped lovely comments.

Image: Twitter/@marvel