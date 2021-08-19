Marvel Studios Unveil The Final Trailer Of Eternals: Reveal Why They Didn't Help Avengers

Marvel Studios' Eternals is one of the most anticipated films of 2021. The film, which is set to release on November 5, stars several award-winning actors. While Marvel fans are waiting for the film's release, Marvel Studios recently treated them with the final trailer of the upcoming film. It also answered the most important MCU question: "Why did Eternals not help Avengers in their fight against Thanos?"

Eternals final trailer out

Marvel Studios Eternals trailer began with Ajak explaining to Ikaris how Thanos erased half of the population of the universe. She also revealed the population's return provided the necessary energy for the emergence to begin. She then tells Ikaris they have only seven days left to save the earth. The trailer further hinted at Ikaris' quest to bring all the Eternals together. It also gave a glimpse of the Marvel supervillain Kro, the leader of the Deviant race.

Sersi explained the emergence and purpose of Eternals in the trailer. She revealed Eternals came seven thousand years ago on earth to save it from the Deviants. When asked by Dane Whitman why the Eternals did not help Avengers in their battle against Thanos, Sersi revealed the Eternals were instructed not to interfere in human conflicts unless Deviants' involved. When Whitman asks Sersi who instructed the Eternals, a glimpse of Kro was seen.

Eternals star Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek,mKumail Nanjiani, Ma Dong-seok, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Barry Keoghan and Lauren Ridloff. The film is set to hit the theatres on November 5, 2021. Eternals is written and directed by Academy Award-winner Chloe Zhao. The film will open up several more doors for the expansion of MCU as it gives much depth to its characters.

Eternals official poster

Along with the final trailer, Marvel Studios also dropped the official poster of the upcoming film Eternals. The poster saw all the lead characters in their costumes. It also had the names of the lead actors. In the caption, the official Instagram page of Marvel Studios wrote, "Check out the official poster for Marvel Studios’ @Eternals. Arriving in theatres November 5." Take a look at the poster of the upcoming film below.

IMAGE: MARVEL STUDIOS' INSTAGRAM