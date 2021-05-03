Marvel Unveils Eternals Footage, Next Black Panther Film's Name And More For MCU Phase 4

Marvel Studios has unveiled exciting updates on their upcoming Phase 4 movies and has urged the fans to fasten their seat belts in the next two years as they will be churning out back-to-back releases.

The studio has gone on to share a three-minute sneak peek into all the excitement that awaits the passionate superhero movie buffs across the globe, and more importantly, Marvel has also unveiled the first look of The Eternals directed by the Academy Award-winning filmmaker and starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Salma Hayek, etc. and is slated for an October 2021 release.

The other Marvel movies that will be releasing this year

Apart from the highly-anticipated Eternals, there are many films lined up by Marvel Studios including the likes of Spider-Man No Way Home, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a name that has just been announced and others.

The 2021 releases include the action/adventure Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson (July 2021), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings starring Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung (September 2021) and the studio will wrap up the year with superhero film Spider-Man: No Way Home featuring Tom Holland, and, Zendya which will release in December 2021.

Marvel releases in the years to come

However, that's not all as Marvel Studios will be releasing some power-packed entertainers not only in the coming year but also in the year to follow i.e. 2022 & 2023 respectively.

The summer of 2022 promises to be an action-packed one with two Marvel releases in three months. Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be the studio's first film next year which will release in March 2022 that will be followed by Thor: Love and Thunder (May 2022) with Chris Hemsworth, and, Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman in lead roles.

The next two released include Ryan Coogler's Black Panther Wakanda Forever (July 2022), and, The Marvels (November 2022) featuring Brie Larson to end the proceedings next year.

The action then moves on to 2023 with two movies lined up for releases. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania starring Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer will be the first release of the year (February 2023) while the James Gunn-directed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to release in May 2023.