Marvel Unveils New Spider-Man Poster Featuring Doctor Strange, Trailer To Be Out Tomorrow

Marvel is all set to bring the third installment of the Spider-man franchise to the theatres and dive deeper into the realm of the multiverse with the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17. Along with old faces making a comeback and highly anticipated collaborations between Marvel superheroes, the makers have now dropped a new poster to fuel the anticipation of the second trailer.

Spider-Man: No Way Home new poster

Taking to their official social media handle, Marvel dropped a new poster to offer an even closer look into the forthcoming film. In the poster, Spider-man can be seen standing with Doctor Strange, who opened up the floodgates of the multiverse magic, as Doc Ock's mechanical arms surround them. Moreover, the familiar flying villain, Green Goblin, can also be seen hovering in the background.

Additionally, Marvel announced the release of the second trailer of the film which is set to provide more details of the mess created by the neighbourhood friendly superhero in a bid to conceal his identity. They wrote, '' Trailer Tomorrow. #SpiderManNoWayHome is exclusively in movie theaters December 17.@SpiderManMovie''. The second trailer will release at a fan event in LA on November 16 and online after the event, as per a report from Comicbook.

More on Spider-Man: No Way Home

Holland will be seen playing the titular role in Spider-Man No Way Home while Zendaya will essay the role of Michelle "MJ" Jones. The is rumoured to have all the three actors who played Spider-Man namely Tom, Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield reunite for the film. The rumour was never officially confirmed. The film will also feature Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei and more. The Spider-Man trailer was released on August 24 and the movie is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 17, 2021.

IMAGE: Twitter/@SpiderManMovie