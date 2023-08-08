Marvel VFX Artists Initiate First-ever Unionisation Amid Hollywood Twin Strikes

This year has been extremely turbulent for the Hollywood film and TV industry. While the Writer’s Guild of America strike took off in May in order to seek better payments for their work, the SAG-AFTRA actor’s strike further complicated the situation. Amongst these industry-wide fluctuations, the VFX team for Marvel Studios has opted to unionise.

3 things you need to know:

The VFX artists are being represented under the IATSE.

This is the first time that workers in the VFX industry have unionised.

Marvel’s VFX teams are known to go through adverse conditions.

Marvel VFX workers call for an election

The VFX Union has officially signed up for an election with the National Labour Relations Board. More than 50 workers in the crew have given their consent via signing authentication cards. While announcing the filing on the social media platform X, the official handle for the IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) wrote, “For almost half a century, workers in the visual effects industry have been denied the same protections and benefits their coworkers and crewmates have relied upon since the beginning of the Hollywood film industry.”



(A post from the IATSE on the VFX strike | Image: X)

Why are Marvel VFX artists unionising?

VFX coordinator Bella Huffman said, as per Deadline, that they don’t have the safety net of ‘turnaround times, protected hours and pay parity.’ She said that sustainability and safety in the departments should apply to the visual effects industry as well, “for everyone who’s suffered far too long and for all newcomers who need to know they won’t be exploited.”

The reports of constant pressure for overworking and lack of payment have been around since last year. As per Vulture, VFX artist Dhruv Govil, who has worked on films such as Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy, said that he worked on average 65 hours a week on projects, and had co-workers cry about their work, “I’ve had people having anxiety attacks on the phone.”