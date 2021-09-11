Marvel’s 1st Asian Superhero Simu Liu; 'Glad That I Could Give Kids Something I Never Had'

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu recently opened up about the film in an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. The actor opened up about what superheroes meant to him as a child and shared that he was glad he could provide Asian representation to children through his role in the film. The film hit the big screens on September 3.

Simu Liu on being first Asian superhero

In the interview with Jimmy Fallon, Simu Liu was asked what it felt like to have little children looking up to him as a superhero. Answering the question, Simu Liu said, “It was a dream come true because growing up, I had been such a big fan of superheroes. I think I loved what superheroes represented, hope and unlimited possibility.” Further, the actor mentioned, “Everyone, regardless of the colour of their skin or where they come from deserving to see themselves represented in that way. What excited me most about this movie is that we were able to provide that for kids and I could be something that I never had.”

Watch Simu Liu's interview here

During the interview, Simu Liu also mentioned that he envisioned his film releasing with ‘a little less COVID, a little less social distancing and lockdown’. The actor jokingly mentioned that although the film is currently number one in the world and is doing well, it was an ‘exercise in lowering expectations.’ The actor also seemed extremely excited by the merchandise he was given on the show and also told Jimmy Fallon that he was his parents’ favourite talk show host. Fallon then waved to Simu Liu’s parents and mentioned that they should be proud of their son.

Simu Liu was recently in the news after he threw shade at a stock image company. The actor posted a popular stock image of himself and wrote, “Me laughing at the people who thought we’d flop.” The banter began when iStock replied, “We always believed in you, @simuliu. And if being a superhero doesn’t work out, our door is always open.” The actor snapped back and wrote, “Is the door open to share in the hundreds of thousands of $$ you made off those photos cause I was paid a hundred bucks.”

Is the door open to share in the hundreds of thousands of $$ you made off those photos cause I was paid a hundred bucks — Simu Liu (刘思慕) (@SimuLiu) September 7, 2021

(Image Credits: Shang-Chi, Simu Liu-Instagram)