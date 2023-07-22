Last Updated:

Venom In Spider-Man 2 Game To X-Men 97: Marvel's Biggest Reveals At SDCC 2023 So Far

Marvel is being featured at SDCC 2023. So far, the trailer for The Marvels, the first look of Venom in the Spider-Man 2, game, and more, have been revealed.

Hollywood News
 
| Written By
Nitish Vashishtha
X-Men, SDCC 2023
Image: One_WhoLaughs/Twitter

The San Diego Comic-Con 2023 is turning out to be massive for all things Marvel. This year appears to  be dedicated to the Spider-Man and X-Men sagas.

Spider-Man, SDCC 2023
Image: One_WhoLaughs/Twitter

A new symbiote-themed pinball game was released. It came from a collaboration between Stern and Marvel. The Stern Pop-up Arcade offers a typical pinball experience with a symbiote twist. 

X-Men, SDCC 2023
Image: One_WhoLaughs/Twitter

The official Marvel website featured a question, "Who are the New X-Men?". This is likely a teaser for a new take on the iconic team. It may be unveiled during the final day of SDCC 23.

The Marvels, SDCC 2023
Image: One_WhoLaughs/Twitter

A new trailer for The Marvels, which essentially carries the story forward for WandaVision, Captain Marvel and Ms Marvel ,was also released during SDCC 2023. 

X-Men, SDCC 2023
Image: One_WhoLaughs/Twitter

The first look for the X-Men animated series reboot titled, X-Men 97, was also revealed during the SDCC 2023. The show is going to feature the classic line-up of Wolverine, Storm, Cyclops, and more. 

Spider-Man, SDCC 2023
Image: One_WhoLaughs/Twitter

The biggest revelation from Marvel was Venom from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 game. While the first game only featured references to him, the second game marks the return of Eddie Brock as Venom.

Spider-Man
Image: One_WhoLaughs/Twitter

In another still from Comic-Con, Venom is seen battling it out with Peter Parker's original Spider-Man and Miles Morales' Spider-Man.

Spider-Man
Image: One_WhoLaughs/Twitter

The Spider-Man reveal came from the panel dedicatedly made for the Insomniac Games' title, which featured the giant silver spider symbol on the red screen. 

Deadpool
Image: One_WhoLaughs/Twitter

Moreover, the event featured plenty of merchandise of the likes of Deadpool, the X-Men, Silver Surfer, Fantastic Four, and more. 

