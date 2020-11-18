Marvel's 'Black Panther' Comic Book Will Return After Almost A Year! Details Inside

Black Panther is one of the most popular Marvel comic characters. The last comic book issue of the character was released in March 2020. Since then, the monthly series was put on a hold amid COVID-19 pandemic. Now Marvel is bringing back the next issue in early 2021.

Marvel is set to bring back Black Panther comics after almost a year

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel Entertainment has included Black Panther comic book series back to its schedule. The next issue, Black Panther No. 23, is officially announced for February 2021. It will be 11 months after the previous issue, No. 22, was dropped. The issue will be available in comic bookstores as well as digital outlets.

The upcoming issue is by Ta-Nehisi Coates and Daniel Acuña, with assistance on art duties by Ryan Bodenheim. Black Panther No. 23 will not only continue the writer’s ongoing “Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda storyline, but it will also mark the beginning of the end for Coates as a series writer. He has held the position since 2016 when the comic book was relaunched alongside artist Brian Stelfreeze.

The currently running series was launched in 2018. It was missing from Marvel’s schedules since March 2020, when the publisher’s entire comic book line was halted due to COVID-19 related reasons. While Marvel’s comic book publishing was all-but-restored by summer, several titles’ date was not revealed, which included Black Panther.

Series editor Wil Moss talked about the upcoming Black Panther No. 23. He said that they are so excited to bring Black Panther back to the stands and thanked all their readers for their patience. He promised that the last three issues will be worth the wait. The editor mentioned that writers Ta-Nehisi and Daniel Acuña have been building to this finale for over two years now, and the ensuing battle between the forces of T’Challa’s Wakanda and Emperor N’Jadaka’s Intergalactic Empire is going to knock the readers' socks off. Moss noted that the fans just have to wait to see who shows up to help defend Wakanda.

