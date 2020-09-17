Marvel's 'Black Widow' All Set To Be Delayed Again Due To COVID-19: Reports

As per a report published in BGR, Marvel Cinematic Universe’s upcoming film, Black Widow is bracing itself for yet another delay owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie, which was set to release in May, was earlier pushed for a November release, considering the global outbreak of the virus. However, if the rumours are to be believed, the makers of the movie are now eyeing for a December release of the film, as many countries across the world have failed to contain the spread of the virus.

Black Widow to be delayed?

This comes after Christopher Nolan’s Tenet received a lukewarm response in theatres as the action entertainer became the first movie to be released in theatres post lockdown. As a result, the movie attracted a minimal audience to the theatres. Black Widow delay rumours come days after Warner Bros. announced that Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in December. It remains to see whether the movie will be released in theatres or not.

Coronavirus costs big for film industries

Many studios, which had to delay the releases of their films, have now turned to the online streaming platforms, in the wake of the Coronavirus spread. Some of these films include Trolls World Tour, Emma, The Hunt, and The Invisible Man. In March, Netflix announced that it would be establishing a $100 million Coronavirus relief fund to aid the creative community.

Kumail Nanjiani and Isa Rae's Lovebirds, too, has shifted to Netflix. It was recently reported that the much-awaited sequels to the highly successful franchise, Mission: Impossible 7 are getting delayed due to the on-going global catastrophe. Reportedly, the officials at Paramount studios have now pushed the release of the seventh Mission Impossible film to November 19, 2021, and the eighth film to November 4, 2022.

Coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 originated in Wuhan, China. The US remains the worst-hit country with more than 6.7 million positive Coronavirus cases. Countries like Russia, Brazil and India also remain COVID hotbeds after the US. Meanwhile, Australia, Spain and France are dealing with the second wave of Coronavirus and the cases in the US have stopped resurging. New Zealand became the first COVID-free country, however, days later, the country witnessed a resurge in cases, as a new cluster emerged in the country's largest city, Auckland.

