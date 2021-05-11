Marvel’s Black Widow Releases Six New Character Posters, Fans Ask 'who Is Taskmaster?'

Marvel’s Black Widow is one of the highly anticipated movies of this year. After a much delay, the film is finally expected to hit the screens in July this year. As the movie gears up for its release, fans of Black Widow are eager to know more about the upcoming movie and its characters. The audience was in for a pleasant surprise as the makers released new posters for six of Black Widow's characters. The newly released character posters give a glimpse of the characters from the movie. Here is a look at Marvel’s Black Widow character posters.

Marvel releases brand new posters for Black Widow

Marvel’s Black Widow will show the story of Natasha Romanoff played by Scarlett Johansson before she was an Avenger. As the anticipation for Black Widow's release is increasing, Marvel released six new character posters featuring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Rachel Weisz as well as a brand-new one for O-T Fagbenle and one for the villain Taskmaster. Here is a look at the new posters.

Black Widow's characters

Marvel’s Black Widow delves into Natasha’s past. The first film in MCU’s Phase Four of Marvel Cinematic Universe will also take the audience inside Red Room where Nat got her training to become a highly-skilled assassin.

Florence Pugh plays the role of Yelena Boleva. She was trained alongside Natasha and shares a sisterly bond with her.

David Harbour plays the role of Russian super-soldier Alexei Shostakov/The Red Guardian. Through Red Guardian, the Russians hoped to create a national hero like Captain America.

O-T Fagbenle plays the role of Rick Mason in Black Widow. He is an ally from Natasha’s S.H.I.E.L.D. and is also romantically interested in her.

Natasha reunites with her family in the movie Black Widow. Rachel Weisz plays the role of Melina Vostokoff who is also a seasoned spy trained in the Red Room and a mother figure to Romanoff and Belova.

The newly released posters also give a glimpse of Taskmaster. The villain from the movie has super abilities to mimic the fighting styles of other superheroes.

Netizens react to the new posters

Black Widow's release is expected to be on July 9 in theatres as well as Disney Plus with Premier Access by paying an additional fee. As the makers dropped the character posters on Instagram, fans took to the comments section of the post and showed their excitement for the movie. Several fans praised the characters while some praised the costume designs of these characters. Various fans showed their curiosity about Taskmaster as it is not yet revealed who is the actor behind the suit. The movie and Black Widow enjoys a massive fan following in India too. Fans of Black Widow in India also showed their excitement for the movie in the comments section. Here is a look at how netizens reacted to Black Widow's characters.

Image: Black Widow Instagram

