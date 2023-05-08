Last Updated:

Marvel's Blade To Stranger Things 5; Shows And Movies Bearing The Brunt Of Writers Strike

Several TV shows such as Yellowjackets, Stranger Things, Saturday Night Live and Good Omens are currently impacted by the WGA Writers Strike.

Hollywood News
 
| Written By
Nitish Vashishtha
Yellowjackets
1/10
Image: yellowjackets/Instagram

Yellowjackets co-creator Ashley tweeted, "I’m really excited to get back to it as soon as the WGA gets a fair deal,” while revealing the show's writing for its third season came to a halt. 

Stranger Things
2/10
Image: strangerthings/Instagram

The Duffer brothers revealed in a statement that Stranger Things final season has stopped production until the WGA and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reaches a deal.

Saturday Night Live
3/10
Image: nbcsnl/Instagram

Saturday Night Live is not being produced due to the Writers Strike. Pete Davidson was slated to host the show along with rapper Lil Uzi Vert on May 6, which never materialised.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
4/10
Image: primevideo/Instagram

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is moving through with its second season, though executive producers JD Payne and Patrick McKay are participating in the strike.

Late Night with Seth Meyers
5/10
Image: sethmeyers/Instagram

Late-night talk shows such as Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and others are currently suffering from the WGA Writers Strike, as they heavily rely on comedy and script writers.

Good Omens
6/10
Image: goodomensprime/Instagram

Neil Gaiman, the creator and writer behind Good Omens, voiced his support for the WGA Writers' Strike in a tweet. Good Omens' second season is highly anticipated by fans. 

Blade
7/10
Image: marvelstudios/Instagram

The Marvel Cinematic Universe film Blade has been stopped in its pre-production phase due to the Writers' Strike. It features Mahershah Ali as the titular character.

Cobra Kai
8/10
Image: cobrakaiseries/Instagram

Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz tweeted, "Pencils down in the Cobra Kai writers room. No writers on set. These aren't fun times, but it's unfortunately necessary."

Abbott Elementary
9/10
Image: abbottelemabc/Instagram

Abbott Elementary writer Brittani Nichols revealed in an interview with Democracy Now that due to a lack of writers, the number of episodes in the upcoming show might be impacted.

The Walking Dead: Dead City
10/10
Tribeca Film Festival

As per Variety, the scripting for several AMC shows is complete, such as The Walking Dead: Dead City and other spin-offs, but the production stands halted due to the strike.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Inside Sara Ali Khan's Kashmir Diaries with mom Amrita Singh, friends; Check out pics

Inside Sara Ali Khan's Kashmir Diaries with mom Amrita Singh, friends; Check out pics
Alia Bhatt looks radiant while interacting with fans

Alia Bhatt looks radiant while interacting with fans
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com