Marvel's Blade To Stranger Things 5; Shows And Movies Bearing The Brunt Of Writers Strike

Quick links:
Yellowjackets co-creator Ashley tweeted, "I’m really excited to get back to it as soon as the WGA gets a fair deal,” while revealing the show's writing for its third season came to a halt.
The Duffer brothers revealed in a statement that Stranger Things final season has stopped production until the WGA and Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers reaches a deal.
Saturday Night Live is not being produced due to the Writers Strike. Pete Davidson was slated to host the show along with rapper Lil Uzi Vert on May 6, which never materialised.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is moving through with its second season, though executive producers JD Payne and Patrick McKay are participating in the strike.
Late-night talk shows such as Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel Live! and others are currently suffering from the WGA Writers Strike, as they heavily rely on comedy and script writers.
Neil Gaiman, the creator and writer behind Good Omens, voiced his support for the WGA Writers' Strike in a tweet. Good Omens' second season is highly anticipated by fans.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe film Blade has been stopped in its pre-production phase due to the Writers' Strike. It features Mahershah Ali as the titular character.
Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz tweeted, "Pencils down in the Cobra Kai writers room. No writers on set. These aren't fun times, but it's unfortunately necessary."
Abbott Elementary writer Brittani Nichols revealed in an interview with Democracy Now that due to a lack of writers, the number of episodes in the upcoming show might be impacted.