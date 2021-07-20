Marvel's 'Blade' To Take On 'Mogul Mowgli' Director, Bassam Tariq To Helm Upcoming Film?

After a long search and many months of meetings with an array of directors, Marvel's Blade has finally found the one. According to a report by Deadline, while the deal has not yet been finalized director Bassam Tariq, is on the top of the list to take over the upcoming new adaptation of the popular comic book character. Hollywood actor and rapper, Mahershala Ali, is all set to play the iconic character of a hybrid vampire hunter.

More about Marvel's Blade and it's new director

Blade is all set to be a part of MCU's Phase four, with the script being written by Stacy Osei-Kuffour, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige producing. While Marvel has made no comment about the recent directional addition, reports claim that Bassam Tariq will be finalized. Tariq is best known for directing the film Mogul Mowgli, which starred Riz Ahmed in the lead role.

According to the same report, Kevin Feige and Mahershala Ali along with studio executives have met with dozens of directors so far. The outlet also claims that Marvel was considering hiring a "writer-director" instead of having two people play the roles, however, they eventually decided against it when they asked Osei-Kuffour to write the script. After she was hired, Marvel allegedly began another round of meetings in March 2021 through June 2021.

Directors that were shortlisted for the upcoming film, then proceeded to send in presentations however, Deadline claims that Tariq's vision ultimately won their hearts. If Tariq is hired, he will be the sixth person of color to direct a Marvel film, as Nia DaCosta recently came onboard to direct the Captain Marvel sequel.

At the San Diego comic con in 2019, Marvel's presentation involved announcing several new projects for the upcoming 'Phases'. Marvel also announced the new incarnation of the Blade character back then.

More about Blade

Blade was created as a supporting character by Marv Wolfman and Gene Colan in the comics. However, the human-vampire hybrid also known as a Dhampir, who became so after his mother was bitten and killed by a blood-sucker during childbirth, has became a cult favourite over time. Blade has devoted his life to ridding the world of all vampires, utilizing his unique physiology to become the perfect vampire hunter and we can't wait to see what Marvel does with this iconic character and how he becomes a part of the MCU's new storyline.

IMAGE - MARVEL STUDIOS BLADE INSTA, BASSAM TARIQ INSTA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.