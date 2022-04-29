Marvel's 'Echo' Adds 'Reservation Dogs' Fame Devery Jacobs In An Undisclosed Role

Reservation Dogs' lead actor Devery Jacobs has now been roped in to essay a pivotal role in Marvel's upcoming television series, Echo. Previously, Alaqua Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox were officially added to the cast of the show.

Now, on Friday, April 29, Devery Jacobs took to social media to announce her addition to the star-studded cast. While sharing the news online, Devery Jacobs wrote, "Word is out! This NDN’s in the MCU. So excited to be a part of this project alongside @alaquacox and so, so many other talents (sic)".

Take a look at it here:

Devery Jacobs bags a role in Marvel's Echo

As reported by Deadline, details of Jacobs' role remain under wraps as of yet. However, it is claimed that the Reservation Dogs star will essay one of the leads namely, Julie. Jacobs' character is touted to be resilient and strong-willed. However, the makers haven't issued any official statement about the same. Further information about her character will only become clear when Marvel directly addresses the same.

Marvel's Echo cast

Besides Jacob, Alaqua Cox is recruited to play the role of Maya Lopez aka Echo, who is a deaf native American and the commander of the Tracksuit Mafia who can aptly copy another person's movements. Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk aka Kingpin is a crime lord in New York and Lopez's adoptive uncle. Lastly, Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil plays a blind lawyer from Hell's Kitchen who leads a double life as a masked vigilante. Currently, Devery Jacobs' character remains undisclosed.

More about Marvel's Echo

Created by Marion Dayre, Echo is a spin-off from the series Hawkeye and is set to stream on the OTT platform Disney+. The plot of the show shares continuity with the films of the Marvel Cinematic Universe; however, exact details of the show have been kept under wraps. Echo is expected to release next year.

Speaking of Devery Jacobs, her role as Elora Danan Postoak in Reservation Dogs skyrocketed her fame. The plot of the series follows the lives of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma, as they spend their days committing crimes and fighting it.

(Image: @kdeveryjacobs/@cosmo_cpgame/Instagram)