Marvel's 'Loki' Series Gets Preponed With New Episodes Streaming Every Wednesday

Marvel Studios is on a roll with announcing the release of its highly-awaited movies from the year 2021 to 2023. The fans were patiently waiting for the latest release of Tom Hiddleston's Loki when the studios dropped the bomb of rescheduling the series' release date. Taking to their official social media handle, Marvel Studios announced that the Loki release date is set earlier than what expected.

About Marvel's Loki preponement

The official social media handle of the Loki series shared the trailer of the series and announced the preponement in the caption. Along with the announcement. They also shared exciting news for the fans of the release of its weekly episodes every Wednesday. The Loki social media handle wrote that the series will arrive on June 9 with new episodes streaming Wednesdays on Disney Plus.

Fans' react to Marvel's Loki preponement

Fans on social media appeared excited as ever after moving up the Loki release date. One fan wrote that they cannot wait for the 9th of June while another fan wrote that Marvel decided to "feed the Loki stans" today. Many Loki fans as well as Tom Hiddleston fans appeared excited for the release of the weekly episodes.

Pic Credit: Official Loki IG

Fans on Twitter shared several clips of Loki to express their excitement about the news as one fan tweeted that Wednesdays are the new Fridays. One fan hoped that the Loki series will not have 10 episodes like Wanda Vision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Another fan tweeted about his love for the series by writing that Loki is not just a show but a cultural reset. Some fans also made use of hilarious memes to express their happiness.

I hope this won’t be just 10 episodes then done like Wanda vision and falcon and winter soilder — VIGILANTE (@RIH_MY_POPS) May 5, 2021

LOKI ERA IS HEREEE pic.twitter.com/No47TVRWVR — Ù‹julie/sam! salem be quiet (@fetussatann) May 5, 2021

#Loki is not just a show, it’s a cultural reset, the oxygen you breathe, it’s a lifestyle, an escape from this cruel world filled with thieves, its an art, the first gift you open on christmas, a hug from a loved one, everything you’ve ever wanted and everything you’ll ever need — bia (@treachzrous) May 5, 2021

About Loki cast

The Loki series, directed by Kate Herron, will follow the story of the God of Mischief and his journey that begins right after the events of Avengers: Endgame. While Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as Loki, the series will introduce many characters and actors in the show like Owen Wilson playing the role of Mobius M. Mobius, a member of the Time Variance Authority, and Wunmi Mosaku as a member of the TVA. The Loki cast will also feature Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, and Richard E. Grant.

IMAGE- LOKI'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.