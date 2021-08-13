Marvel's 'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' To Release In Theaters Amid COVID-19

Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be taking the traditional route as it'll be released directly in the theatres. Amidst the pandemic, Disney released some of their movies like Balck Widow and Cruella on their OTT app, but have decided not to release Shang-Chi on the OTT platform. The announcement was made recently by Disney CEO Bob Chapek, during the recent earnings call.

Shang-Chi to release in theatres

Despite growing concerns around the COVID-19 Delta variant in various countries, Disney is committed to releasing Shang-Chi exclusively in theatres for 45 days. As per IGN, The CEO of Disney, Bob Chapek made the announcement during their recent earnings call, when an investor questioned the movie's release. Answering the investor's question, Chapek said, "On Shang-Chi, we think it's actually going to be an interesting experiment for us because it's got only a 45-day window for us." He added, "So the prospect of being able to take a Marvel title to the service after going theatrical with 45 days, would be yet another data point to inform our actions going forward on our titles."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be releasing in theatres on September 3 and later on Disney+. The announcement came just days after Scarlett Johansson sued Disney for breaching her contract post releasing Black Widow simultaneously in theatres and on Disney Plus. Johansson's lawyer, John Berlinski, in a statement acquired by AP, said, ''It’s no secret that Disney is releasing films like Black Widow directly onto Disney+ to increase subscribers and thereby boost the company’s stock price – and that it’s hiding behind Covid-19 as a pretext to do so."

More about Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The movie will be released under phase four of Marvel Cinematic Universe and will be the studio's first film with an Asian lead. It stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi alongside Awkwafina, Meng'er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung. In the film, Shang-Chi is forced to confront his past after he is drawn into the Ten Rings organization. The movie is written and directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Image: Shang-Chi Official Instagram

