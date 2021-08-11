Marvel's 'What If...?': Here Are Some Mind-blowing Fan Theories That Could Be True

Marvel Cinematic Universe's fourth phase has begun in full swing and has left the audiences impressed with their shows and movies. MCU is all set to release their fourth series and their first-ever animated series titled What If...?. The show is an animated anthology series created by A.C. Bradley for the streaming service Disney+, based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name. The series explores alternate timelines in the multiverse that show what would happen if major moments from the MCU films occurred differently. As What If..? releases on August 11, 2021, here are some mind-blowing fan theories that may have some truth to them.

Fan theories about Marvel's What If...?

Is Thanos with Lady Death?

Fan saw the end of Thanos in the ultimate battle of Avengers: Endgame. Many fans believe that when Thanos was destroyed in Avengers: Endgame, he was sent to be with Lady Death who is the antagonist of the Evil Ernie comics.

Will Jane Foster take over as Thor?

Fans are anticipating that the Mighty Thor or Jane Foster will come to dominate the Thor movies and emerge as the next legacy Thor. Natalie Portman’s return to the MCU is one reason fans are eagerly anticipating the move. With MCU introducing a female counterpart of Hulk with the series She-Hulk slated for release in 2022. Fans are anticipating Jane Foster to take over as female Thor soon.

Will there be an Avengers VS X-Men?

Earlier fans had seen Spiderman become a part of the Avengers and fans are anticipating that the Fantastic Four are on their way too. What has been a top discussion on the fan forum is if there ever will be a clash of the Avengers and X-Men?

Who will be the next Captain America?

After Avengers: Endgame, fans were wondering who the next Captain America will be - will it be Sam or Bucky?. In the movie, Steve Rogers' was seen passing on his shield to Sam Wilson. The possibility of a new Captain America was also explored in the mini-series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Fans are expecting Miss America to take on the shield of Captain America.

Is Captain Marvel the new leader of the Avengers?

After the events, of Avengers: Endgame, Captain America and Iron Man are no longer on the Avengers team, who will be the new head, then? Marvel fans think it's going to be Captain Marvel, who will take over as the head of Avengers.

More about What If...?

Jeffrey Wright stars as the Watcher, who narrates the series, alongside many MCU film actors like Mark Ruffalo, late Chadwick Boseman, Hayley Atwell, Benedict Cumberbatch and more reprising their roles. Following the creation of the Multiverse in Loki's first season finale, What If...? explores the various alternate timelines of the multiverse in which major moments from the Marvel Cinematic Universe films occur. Indian viewers can watch What If...? on Disney+ Hotstar.

(With Inputs from PR)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.