Marvel's 'Wonder Man' Makers Eyeing To Cast 'Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk: Reports

Actor Bob Odenkirk soon became a household name after starring in the American series Better Call Saul. The actor reprised his role as Saul Goodman from the award-winning series Breaking Bad and became a household name. While the actor bid his goodbye to the series earlier this year, he is now reportedly being approached to make his Marvel debut.

As per a report by The Illuminerdi, Marvel Studios is rooting for Odenkirk for a key role in the much-anticipated series Wonder Man. While fans might not see Odenkirk as a superhero, the actor's performance in the action thriller Nobody may excite them for his possible role. However, the makers of the series recently revealed Yahya Abdul-Matten II will play the lead role in Wonder Man.

The report did not provide any more information about the show or Odenkirk's role. However, it is believed that the actor might join the series to play Neal Saroyan, who is Simon William’s agent in the comic books.

Odenkirk bids adieu to Better Call Saul

Drama Better Call Saul marked as a spin-off to the award-winning series Breaking Bad. The show received a lot of praise, not only from the audience but also critics. The series concluded on August 15, 2022, and Odenkirk bid a heartfelt goodbye. Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor shared a video in which he revealed how he was feeling about the show coming to an end.

The actor said, "Everybody’s been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and Better Call Saul and I’m not good at answering the question because it’s frankly hard for me to look at that experience and even at that character too closely. It’s too many moving parts and they fit together too beautifully and it’s a mystery to me how it even happened."

He further expressed his gratitude toward the viewers and said, "Thanks for giving us a chance, because we came out of maybe a lot of people’s most favorite show ever and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show, but we were given a chance and hopefully we made the most of it."

Image: AP