Marwan Kenzari And Gillian Jacobs To Lead American Rom-com, 'Any Other Night'

Dutch actor Marwan Kenzari, who rose to fame with the role of Jafar in Disney's live-action musical Aladdin, is all set to pair up with Community actress, Gillion Jacobs, for an upcoming rom-com titled, Any Other Night. Set in Berlin, the story of the film revolves around two complete strangers who are brought together by fate on an 'unfateful' night as both their lives are falling apart. Kenzari and Jacobs, who have recently been roped in for the Any Other Night cast, will be seen playing the lead characters of Max and Maggie respectively.

All about 'Any Other Night'

According to an exclusive report in Variety, the film will be penned by screenwriter Patrick Whistler who has previously written for TV series such as Cardinal and Creeped Out. Helmed by the Dutch filmmaker Michiel Ten Horn, Any Other Night is the story of Maggie(Gillion Jacobs) who has recently been dumped and Max(Marwan Kenzari), a flailing cab driver, who bump into each other on the night of a major transport strike. He ends up, loading all of Maggie's worldly possessions into the back of his worn-out cab. What could've been a simple meet-cute turns into a wild night filled with romance, comedy and drama.

Any Other Night is produced under the banner of 'Lithium Studios' by Mike MacMillan, in association with Sol Bondy from the 'One Two Films'. Todd Brown from 'XYZ Films' will act as the executive producer with the sales of the film being handles by 'XYZ Films'. After directing Ares, the first Dutch Netflix Original series, Any Other Night will also mark the debut of Michiel Ten Horn helming an English-language film.

On the work front for Marwan Kenzari and Gillian Jacobs

Marwan Kenzari featured in the American superhero film 'The Old Guard' with Charlize Theron and Matthias Schoenaerts. He also starred in the Ariel Vromen directorial, Netflix original film titled The Angel. The actor is currently working on the Dwayne Johnson Starrer Black Adam.

On the other hand, Gillian Jacobs has quite a few films in the pipeline. She will have the second and third instalment of the Fear Street trilogy for Netflix releasing this year. Whereas the release dates of her films Violence of Action and Mark, Mary & Some Other People is yet to be announced.

