Mary-Kate Olsen Reveals She And Her Twin Sister Ashley Were Brought Up To Be Discreet

Mary-Kate Olsen and her twin sister Ashley began their acting career at the tender age of nine months in the popular sitcom Full House. They both shared the role of the youngest member of the Tanner Family, Michelle Elizabeth Tanner, and they appeared in the main cast of the show from 1987 to 1995. Recently, Mary-Kate Olsen revealed in an interview why she and her sister Ashley have been discreet people.

Mary-Kate Olsen Reveals why she and her sister Ashley are discreet people

Mary-Kate Olsen appeared in an interview i-D to speak about their fashion line The Row which recently completed 15 years. In the interview, Mary-Kate revealed about maintaining a private personal life which was part of her and Ashley's upbringing. The media outlet described their fashion line to be known for their discreet and modest style of clothing. When asked about the same, Mary-Kate said they were raised to be discreet people.

Ashley Olsen added potentially that was just their aesthetic and their design preference. Ashley said that did not mean they don't appreciate something truly ornate or maximal. She said sometimes a collection started quite like that and then got pared down. She said that does not always start from the simplistic place.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen established their fashion label The Row in 2006. However, The Row opened its first store in 2014 in Los Angeles. In the interview, they revealed they initially did not want their names associated with the brand. Ashley said they did not want to be in front of it and they did not necessarily even wanted to let people know it was them behind it. She expressed it was really about the product and they did not want to come in front of it to the point that they actually thought if there was someone whom they could get in front so that they did not have to.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen appeared in several films together after the end of Full House. They starred in When In Rome, Holiday in the Sun, Passport to Paris, Our Lips Are Sealed, Winning London, and many other movies. The duo refused to reprise their role of Michelle Tanner in Full House Netflix reboot titled Fuller House. In 2012, both Mary-Kate and Ashley announced their retirement from acting to focus on their careers in Fashion Industry. In recent years, their sister Elizabeth Olsen gained worldwide recognition for portraying Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe media franchise.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK

