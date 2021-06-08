'Mary Poppins Returns' Cast: Everything About This Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda Starrer

Released in 2018, Mary Poppins Returns is a sequel to the 1964 film Mary Poppins, both based on the book series of the same name by P. L. Travers. Directed by Rob Marshall, it is a musical fantasy movie that has a story set in London during the Great Depression. Know about the cast of Mary Poppins Returns, their characters, and more.

Mary Poppins Returns cast

Emily Blunt as Mary Poppins

Among the most pivotal Mary Poppins Returns characters is played by Emily Blunt as she is seen in the titular role. The magical nanny makes a comeback after around 25 years. Blunt is known for her roles in The Devil Wears Prada, Edge of Tomorrow, Into the Woods, A Quiet Place, and more.

Lin-Manuel Miranda as Jack

The cast of Mary Poppins Returns has Lin-Manuel Miranda portraying Jack. He is a cockney lamplighter and a former student of Bert from the original movie. Broadway fame Miranda has been a part of projects like The Odd Life of Timothy Green, Speech & Debate, and In the Heights.

Ben Whishaw as Michael Banks

Mary Poppins Returns cast has Ben Whishaw essaying the role of Michael Banks. The younger brother of Jane is now working as a part-time teller and is a struggling artist. The actor has appeared in movies such as Enduring Love, Stoned, Bright Star, Skyfall, Days and Nights, The Danish Girl, The Personal History of David Copperfield, and more.

Emily Mortimer as Jane Banks

Among the important Mary Poppins Returns characters is Jane Banks played by Emily Mortimer. She is the older sister of Michael who is now working as a union organiser. Mortimer's acting credits include The Ghost and the Darkness, Notting Hill, Scream 3, Disney's The Kid, Young Adam, Shutter Island, Hugo, The Sense of an Ending, and others.

Meryl Streep as Topsy

The cast of Mary Poppins Returns also has Meryl Streep as Topsy. She is an eccentric Eastern European cousin of the English nanny and runs a fix-it workshop in London. The three-time Academy Award winner has been in movies like The Post, The Deer Hunter, Silkwood, Out of Africa, The Bridges of Madison County, Adaptation., Little Women, and more.

Mary Poppins Returns cast also includes other names like Julie Walters, Pixie Davies, Nathanael Saleh, Dick Van Dyke, David Warner, Angela Lansbury, Colin Firth, and others. The film earned mostly positive reviews from the viewers and raked in more than $340 million at the worldwide box office. It received several accolades including nominations at Academy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and more.

IMAGE: MARYPOPPINSRETURNS INSTAGRAM

