Will Smith's violent response to Chris Rock's joke at Oscars 2022 left netizens divided. The comedian, before presenting the award for the documentary feature made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pickett. This led to an infuriated Will Smith walking onto the stage and slapping the comedian for making fun of his wife.

Masaba Gupta reacts to Will Smith-Chris Rock meme fest online

Masaba Gupta recently took to her official Instagram handle and expressed her feelings on Will Smith and Chris Rock's interaction at the Oscars 2022 and even shed light on the meme fest that sparked online after Will Smith slapped Rock. She posted a note about the same in which she stated how she wondered what she would do if she was caught in a public moment where she acted out of grief and rage while looking at the Will Smith and Chris Rock memes all day. Stating further, she also mentioned how she prays that the world would be more forgiving and would allow that person to correct themselves and move on without such harsh judgment.

The note read, "I've been looking at the Will Smith/Chris Rock memes all day and all I can think of is that - If I were ever caught in a very public moment. where I acted out of grief, rage, vulnerability and was completely incapable of placing my imagery second to my emotions and/or if I were on a very public platform saying something that I deemed witty or effective or maybe I was just doing my job in that setting I hope and I pray that the world will be more forgiving & allow that person to correct themselves & move on without such harsh judgment. then I think that will be the greatest moment for many decades to come. Just if a generation of social media enthusiasts (like myself) decided that no one is right & no one is wrong and we don't actually know these people and their stories and we in the comfort of our homes & our phones are going to allow people to be their best selves instead of crucify them." (sic)

On the other hand, Will Smith recently penned an apology letter that mentioned how violence in all of its forms was poisonous and destructive while referring to the incident of him slapping comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards. Here's the post-

Image: AP/Instagram/@masabagupta