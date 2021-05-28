MasterChef Australia Judges Love Kishwar’s Khichuri, Jock Wishes ‘to Be One Of Her Kids’

MasterChef Australia Season 13 contestant Kishwar Chowdhury, won the hearts of the judges with her Indian-origin dish. Kishwar presented two dishes from the Bengali cuisine, one was the smoked eggplant niramish with khichuri (Bengali vegetable medley), and the other was pan-fried fish. As soon as the judges tasted her dishes, they were all praises and now, a video from the same has gone viral and netizens have hailed Chowdhury for her skills.

MasterChef Australia judges praise Kishwar's dishes

Kishwar Chowdhury first introduced her dish as "one pot, one pan, dinner for three" and then had an emotional breakdown as she mentioned that she hasn't cooked for her kids in a long time. She continued, "Simple food like this is something that I would cook for my family. It sort of hit me like a freight train." Soon, judges Jock Zonfrillo and Melissa Leong tasted her dishes and hailed her craft.

Jock said, "Kishwar, when this really comes together is when you have a bit of everything. It works so well because the eggplant is offensively packed with flavours. When you have a little bit of that with khichuri, it's amazing. When you have a little bit of that with baked pumpkin, it's delicious! You are an amazing cook and I wish I was one of your kids. For me the stand out was that khichuri. It is just so well done. And the fish was beautifully smothered in that dry rub, a good amount of colours on the skin. And, then I think you have three more children."

Melissa said, "I am obsessed with the eggplant, the mustard oil, the smokiness of the chilli, the smokiness of the eggplant. It's a very, very special dish."

A user wrote, "I love this woman. She’s warm, genuine & a first-class cook. I’d eat anything she cared to make," whereas another follower penned, "Wow humble khichdi rocked the master chef." Kishwar also posted a picture of the dishes and gave a detailed description of them. She mentioned that the dishes are just some of the no-frills, authentic Bengali dishes people will find in more than 200 million Bengali homes across the world, including hers. She stated that food has a way of transporting people and after cooking this “simple” midweek meal, she felt like it really took her “home”.

(IMAGE: MASTERCHEF AUSTRALIA/ KISHWAR CHOWDHURY'S INSTAGRAM)

