Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Trailer Review; Fans Are Mighty Excited For The Remake

By the power of Grayskull, He-Man is making a comeback. Netflix is ​​rebooting the classic cartoon with their new Masters of the Universe series. Based on the 80s cartoon series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be a direct sequel to the fan favourite series. Masters of the Universe: Revelation trailer has already created a storm online, garnering 1.2 million views within 12 hours of its release.

Fans of the classic show can’t contain their excitement for the comeback of the highly nostalgic series. While many are sharing the Netflix Masters of the Universe: Revelation trailer online and expressing joy, some took it to social media to share pictures of the beloved He-man action toy collections and souvenirs. Fans of the hit show are using #mastersoftheuniverserevelation on Twitter to voice their excitement.

Oh man. I am so in for this He-Man remake. Hook it to my veins! pic.twitter.com/LemukoTFqj — Simon Miller (@SimonMiller316) June 10, 2021

okay but He-Man looks so good I CAN'T STOP WATCHING THIS #MOTU

pic.twitter.com/o2zMTOt2l4 — camis 🐝 (@benoixtwoodd) June 10, 2021

Just did a day press for our @netflix @MastersOfficial series! And now, after hearing all the journalists talking about their favorite scenes, I’m gonna spend my night rewatching the show! Thanks for the love! (In one week, @NetflixGeeked has something to show you... #GeekedWeek) pic.twitter.com/dvh0oZeItv — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 4, 2021

The teaser of @ThatKevinSmith's new #MastersOfTheUniverse continuation #MastersOfTheUniverseRevelation looks awesome! I like the style a lot and I confess, I'm REALLY hyped.

When grown men have tears in their eyes after watching a teaser, you know it worked. @MastersOfficial — Pat (@Pat9496) June 11, 2021

You can’t make this shit up. Just look at these stills! @ThatKevinSmith and the whole @MastersOfficial team are taking the whole f’n summer!🤘🏻😭#MastersOfTheUniverseRevelation pic.twitter.com/9KewWgYtYR — Motherfuckin’ Mark Grayson (@Toni_1_Kenobi) June 11, 2021

Masters of The Universe: Revelation trailer review

The Netflix Original anime series created by Kevin Smith and based upon the characters of Masters of the Universe will feature a long cast line with Supergirl‘s Chris Wood voicing Prince Adam of Eternia, with Mark Hamill as his nemesis, Skeletor. Other cast members include Sarah Michelle Gellar, Alicia Silverstone, Lena Headey, Diedrich Bader, Kevin Conroy and Jason Mewes.

The Masters of the Universe: Revelation trailer sees all the main characters from the original series. The graphics seemed to have gone up marginally, however, not much is revealed from the trailer to the main plot. While fans are excited for the He-Man series, some Masters of the Universe: Revelation review has pointed out that the chance of He-Man taking the centre stage in the show could be limited, judging from other characters' screentime in the trailer.

The story of He-Man

In the illustrated comic books released with the first series of toys, He-Man was a barbarian from an Eternian tribe. The story revolved around the planet and its inhabitants who were dealing with the aftermath of the Great Wars, which completely ruined the civilizations. Advanced machinery and weaponry were left behind from the war, and was known only to select people. An early incarnation of the Sorceress of Castle Grayskull gave He-Man some of these weapons and thus making him a dominant force. He righteously decided to defend the secrets of Castle Grayskull from the evil villain Skeletor.

He-Man possessed one-half of the Power Sword while Skeletor had the second half, which often made their fights evenly matched. The two halves of the Power Sword when joined, provided the key to Castle Grayskull. The duo fought multiple times for the other half of the sword. In one of the illustrated storybooks, He-Man and Skeletor united their two Power Sword halves to form the true Power Sword, defeating a common enemy, which didn’t happen in the original cartoon series.

IMAGE: MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE'S TWITTER

