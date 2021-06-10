Matilda Cast: Know More About Danny DeVito's Classic 90s Film Featuring Mara Wilson

Danny DeVito's Matilda was one of the most popular films of the late 90s. Based on Roald Dahl's novel of the same name, it focused on a little girl who was adopted at a young age by the Wormwood family. Since the family fails to take care of her, she learns to be independent and knowledgeable. The young girl eventually develops psychokinetic abilities which she uses to trouble her parents and the headmistress of her school, Crunchem Hall Elementary School.

The movie was released on August 2, 1996, and earned the filmmaker, DeVito, many positive reviews. On IMDb, the movie is rated 6.9 stars out of 10 and on Rotten Tomatoes it has a score of 90%. So, who was a part of the cast of Matilda?

Meet the cast of Matilda

Mara Wilson as Matilda

Mara Wilson played the role of Matilda Wormwood in the Matilda cast. She is a young girl who possesses more knowledge than her peers at an early age. She is adopted by the Wormwood family who does not care about her and fail to be good parents. Matilda has one brother who is the biological child of Harry and Zinnia Wormwood. She eventually develops psychokinetic powers which allow her to move objects with her mind. In the movie, she finds herself some allies in the form of her classmates and her teacher Jennifer Honey.

Embeth Davidtz as Miss Jennifer Honey

Embeth Davidtz portrays the role of Miss Jennifer Honey in the Matilda cast. She plays a sweet and kind teacher at the Crunchem Hall Elementary School. She lives in a cottage near the school. When Miss Honey meets Matilda and learns about her intelligence she encourages the little girl to study further and become more knowledgeable. Miss Honey is also the niece of Ms Agatha Trunchbull, the school's headmistress.

Pam Ferris as Ms Agatha Trunchbull

Miss Agatha Trunchbull is played by Pam Ferris in the cast of Matilda. She is one of the most feared characters in the movie for young Matilda. Trunchbull is well-known in the school for her cruel ways. She thinks that her actions would cause the children to be more disciplined. In the movie, she has many athletic abilities like shotput, javelin throw, hammer throw and more which she uses to terrify the students. She is also Miss Jennifer Honey's aunt. Trunchbull would torture Miss Honey when she was a little girl.

Danny DeVito as Harry Wormwood

Danny DeVito has not only helmed and co-produced the movie but also played the part of Matilda's father Harry Wormwood. DeVito even narrated the story in the movie. Danny's role as Harry Wormwood was of a cruel and grumpy illegal car salesman. He would replace the number plates of cars and sell them off to customers. His actions lead to FBI agents following him to have him arrested.

Rhea Perlman as Zinnia Wormwood

Matilda's mother Zinnia Wormwood is played by Rhea Perlman. She plays a cheerful yet strict mother to Matilda. She has one son with harry Wormwood, Michael Wormwood. She loves to shop and play bingo in her free time. Growing up Matilda could not rely on her mother to take care of her.

Other Matilda characters included Matilda's brother Michael Wormwood, played by Brian Levinson. He is the little girl's older brother but does not like her. Kiami Davael plays Matilda's best friend in school, Lavender. Marion Dugan is Cookie, the school's chef. She makes the infamous chocolate cake which is given to Bruce Bogtrotter to eat. Bruce Bogtrotter is portrayed by Jimmy Karz in the movie.

Image: Still from Matilda

