'Matrix 4' Cast: Daniel Bernhardt To Reprise His Iconic Role Of Agent Johnson

Actor Daniel Bernhardt will be once again seen reprising his role as Agent Johnson in The Matrix 4. Bernhardt is also a stuntman and has been seen in the previous Matrix movies as well. Read more about the actor and about Matrix 4 cast in the article below.

Matrix 4 cast to include Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson

Daniel Bernhardt is a swiss model and actor who is very well known for his work in Future War (1997), True Vengeance (1997), Perfect Target (1997), G2 - Mortal Conquest (1999), Black Sea Raid (2000) and Global Effect (2002). He will also be seen in the negative role of Agent Johnson in The Matrix 4. The actor had mentioned in many interviews previously that he truly enjoyed being a part of the franchise.

Apart from Daniel Bernhardt, many other actors will be seen reprising their roles in the new Matrix movie. Take a look at the list of actors who will be seen in the film and also the list of new stars to join the Matrix 4 cast:

Keanu Reeves as Neo

Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity

Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe

Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian

Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson

Other actors to be seen in the film are - Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Priyanka Chopra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman.

Created by the Wachowski sisters, The Matrix is one of the most famous film franchises. The entire series showcases a sci-fi plot that revolves around the character Neo, played by Keanu Reeves. The film is about a world where AI has gained intelligence and keeps humans in a daze and uses them. The Matrix is one of the most famous movies and is known for Keanu Reeves' wonderful acting and Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski's direction.

The first three movies were written by The Wachowski sisters and the upcoming movie will also have Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell. Aleksandar Hemon is best known for his books Nowhere Man (2002) and The Lazarus Project (2008). He has also written for Esquire, The Paris Review, the Op-Ed page of The New York Times, and the Sarajevo magazine BH Dani. David Mitchell is known for his novels number9dream (2001) and Cloud Atlas (2004),

