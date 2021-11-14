'Matrix 4': Priyanka Chopra Begins Promotions In UK; Shares Pic With The Cast

The promotions of the most-awaited film The Matrix Resurrection, have begun in full swing. International star Priyanka Chopra, who is playing a pivotal role in the Keanu Reeves-starter is currently engaged with the movie's promotion in the UK. She recently treated her fans with a BTS picture and gave a glimpse into the promotions.

Priyanka Chopra was accompanied by her Matrix 4 co-stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jessica Henwick. The three actors smiled at the camera at the Matrix 4 promotions event. Priyanka Chopra and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II twinned in olive green. While Priyanka looked stunning in a tube dress, while Yahya donned a matching coat. Jessika Henwick wore an off-shoulder beige dress with some golden accessories. Sharing the photo, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "A day and night well done with @jhenwick and @yahya[sic]."

Priyanka Chopra was seemingly excited about the film's promotions as she shared another photo from the green room. In the picture, Priyanka wore a robe with some makeup on. She also had her soft curled hair clipped on the side. Sharing the photo, the Dostaana star wrote, "And it stars...@thematrixmovie[sic]."

More about The Matrix Resurrection

The Matrix Resurrection is the fourth instalment in the Keanu Reeves starter franchise. The first movie came out in 1999 and followed Thomas Anderson, aka Neo, a computer programmer. The lead antagonist Morpheus was played by Laurence Fishburne in the first film. The upcoming part of the sci-fi movie will see Yahya Abdul-Mateen II play Morpheus. Priyanka Chopra's role has not been revealed yet. The film is set to hit the theatres on December 22, 2021.

Priyanka Chopra on being a part of the franchise

Along with the filmmakers and her co-stars, Priyanka Chopra also unveiled the film's official trailer. Sharing the clip, Priyanka wrote her heart out. The actor penned how the movie franchise has been a great part of her generation. She also revealed she is honoured to be a "little fish" in the huge pond of the Matrix. She further wrote, "Needless to say, I am honoured and thrilled to be a part of this legacy and to have had the experience of working under the tutelage of Lana Wachowski and alongside this incredible, iconic cast. If you’re a fan of the franchise, you’ll know that “Unfortunately, no one can be told what the Matrix is”... so just give in[sic]."

(Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra)