Matt Damon Has Private Instagram Account With 76 Followers, Says He 'occasionally' Uses It

Matt Damon on his private Instagram account

In a recent interview with People Magazine, Matt Damon revealed that he has a ‘very private’ Instagram account. He said that he has only 76 followers on the account and has uploaded about 40 posts since 2013. The Stillwater actor said that having a huge social media following is simply not for him and he ‘never saw the point’ of it. He also shared that he feels better about his decision as time progresses. Damon mentioned that he believes, he is already connected with everyone in his life he needs to be connected with.

Speaking about his private account, Matt Damon also mentioned that the last picture he uploaded was of his daughter, Isabella holding up her middle fingers. The actor said that’s what she has been doing every time a picture of her is being clicked. Apart from speaking about his absence from Instagram via a public account, the actor also spoke about Twitter. Damon also mentioned that he did not believe that his ‘first knee-jerk response’ to something had to be published for the world to see.

Matt Damon on his friendship with Ben Affleck

Damon also opened up about his friendship with Ben Affleck and how the two of them shared a touching moment on their first day on the sets of Good Will Hunting in 1997. The actor revealed that he and Affleck shed a few tears that day as Robin Williams and Stellan Skarsgard were shooting for a scene. The psychological drama was written by the Damon-Affleck duo, and they also starred in the film. The actor recalled feeling ‘joy and disbelief’ as Robin Williams and Stellan Skarsgard read the lines he and Affleck penned down.

Matt Damon was recently in the news after he told GQ that his daughter, Gia has earlier contracted COVID. He mentioned that she suffered a low fever. Damon also said that the rest of the family did not catch the virus and tested negative.

(Image: AP)