Matt Damon Has Turned Down THESE Popular Movies; Check Out The Full List

Matt Damon is known for his films Bourne franchise, The Martian, Good Will Hunting, and The Ocean's movie series. Besides starring in award-winning movies, Matt Damon has turned down several film roles. We have compiled some of the highest-grossing films he could have been a part of.

1. Avatar

Filmmaker James Cameron approached Matt Damon and Jake Gyllenhaal for this big-budget movie. But none of them agreed it would work. So, he cast Sam Worthington, an Australian actor, in the lead role. During that time, Matt was prepping up for Paul Greengrass’s Green Zone, which is a political thriller film. Avatar had a huge impact on modern filmmaking.

2. Brokeback Mountain

Brokeback Mountain featured Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead roles. Earlier, Damon was approached for the role of Ennis del Mar in Ang Lee’s movie, which was later portrayed by Heath. In an interview, Matt revealed this liking towards the idea but he could not do it. He explained that he had already done a similar film and would not want to do it again. Moreover, he appreciated Ledger by calling his performance “magnificent” and how “the right actor got the part”.

3. Star Trek

In an interview, filmmaker J.J Abrams revealed how he approached Matt Damon for the role of Kirk’s father but the actor turned down the role. Earlier, he was offered the role of James’s father George Kirk. The character dies in the opening scene when James is born. The role later went to Chris Pine. Star Trek franchise emerged out to become one of the most profitable movie franchises in the history of Hollywood.

