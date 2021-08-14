Matt Damon On Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez' Romance: "They Seem Pretty Happy Right Now"

Matt Damon, one of the phenomenal American artists, best known for his stellar performances in various movies and TV shows, recently appeared on The Carlos Watson Show and talked about the romance between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. He talked about how he was their biggest fan and mentioned how they seem to be pretty happy.

Matt Damon gushing over Bennifer

In a recent interview at The Carlos Watson Show, Matt Damon talked about his upcoming movie, Stillwater and even shed light on the ongoing buzz about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’ love affair. During a rapid-fire session in the interview, Matt Damon was asked if Ben Affleck would make it to which he answered, “Oh man, no one's pulling harder than I am". Gushing over them, he further added that they both were great and he just wanted their happiness. He even stated that they “seem pretty happy right now” and further praised Ben Affleck stating, “He's the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I'm glad for both of them.".

Matt Damon also talked about them in one of his other interviews at The Jess Cagle Show where he mentioned that he loves getting asked about Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. He then responded with a quirky answer saying, “Right. But how else would I be? Like, would I be unhappy? Like, 'I hate true love'", Damon said at the time, before joking, "It sucks. Yeah. Yeah. I wish them nothing, but you know, hardship.".





Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were in a relationship from 2002 to 2004 after they met on the sets of Gigil in 2001. The relationship created a massive buzz among their fans with tabloids referring them to as ‘Bennifer’. Lopez had filed for a divorce from her second husband Cris Judd when she began dating Affleck in July 2002. Further, they also appeared in a music video together and got engaged thereafter in November 2002 with their wedding slated for September 14, 2003. However, their wedding was postponed with notice because of ‘excessive media attention’. As the duo split up, later on, Lopez revealed that media attention was one of the parting reasons. After a long break from each other, the duo has started dating again in April 2021.

