Matt Damon On Turning Down Avatar: I Did Not Want To...

Matt Damon is a popular actor, writer, and producer. He has also been ranked among the most bankable stars by Forbes for featuring in several films that made it to the list of highest grossers. Recently, the actor revealed in an interview that he had rejected James Cameron's Avatar despite being offered the 'most money an actor ever turned down'

3 things you need to know

Matt Damon was recently seen in the film Oppenheimer.

Avatar was directed by renowned filmmaker James Cameron.

Matt Damon turned down Avatar as he already committed to other production houses.

Matt Damon reveals why he did not sign up for Avatar

In an interview with Chris Wallace, the host asked Matt Damon why he turned down an offer like Avatar. Responding to the question, he said, "I’m sure it’s the most money an actor ever turned down, you know?"

He revealed that he had signed a contract to work on a film from the Bourne frachise and was shooting the project. He realised that the movie would need his full attention to make it to the 'finish line'. He also felt that that it would not be right to leave his team behind for Avatar.

(Matt Damon talks about missing out on working with James Cameron. | Image: Twitter)

"I knew that we were going to need work at the end and I had to get it all the way to the finish line and I would have to leave the movie kind of early and leave them in the lurch a little bit and I didn’t want to do that," he added

He said that he wanted to work with James Cameron as the filmmaker rarely does movies but missed out on the opportunity.

Matt on talking about this with John Krasinski

Matt disclosed that he had a word about this with John Krasinsk about this.The Office actor was left speechless. He said, "I tell him about ‘Avatar,’ and he launches himself out of the chair. He starts pacing the kitchen, he goes, Nothing in your life would be different today if you had done that movie, except you and I would be having this conversation in space."