Matt Damon Reacts To Rumours Of Ben Affleck Dating Jennifer Lopez: 'I Hope It’s True'

Hollywood celebrities Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez used to be a power couple in the early 2000s and were also engaged from 2002 to 2004 before they parted ways, breaking the hearts of many fans around the world. Now since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are single again, dating rumours of the two have been sparking on the internet especially after JLo was spotted spending some time with Ben in Montana. In a recent interview, Ben Affleck's long time best friend Matt Damon weighed in on the rumours that "Bennifer", as they were affectionately called, is back together.

Matt Damon reacts to Ben Affleck's dating rumours with JLo

The Academy Award-winning actor made an appearance in the Today's show on Tuesday, May 11 when he was asked if Ben Affleck is back together with his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez. The 50-year-old actor joked by saying, “There’s not enough liquor in the world for you to get me to say something about that.”

Matt, who is currently in Australia promoting his movie Stillwater, shared that he hadn't heard about the possibility of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopes rekindling their relationship until the hosts of Today brought it up. Responding to the same, Matt said, “I was sitting here waiting to come on TV. It’s is the first time I heard about it.” He further added that he is all for it by saying that the rumours are fascinating and he hopes that they are true. He also said that he loves them both and them getting together would be awesome.

A look at Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez relationship timeline

Ben and JLo met on the sets of their movie Gigli in 2002 and started dating soon. Their relationship was a high profile one which embarked a lot of media coverage. In November 2002, the couple confirmed their engagement. However, in 2004 news broke out that Bennifer is no more and they have called off their engagement. After their break up, Jennifer Lopez married singer Marc Anthony in 2004 and separated in 2014. The couple share twins Max and Emme who were born in 2008. Ben Affleck was married to actor Jennifer Garner and has three kids with her. The couple separated in 2015 and their divorce was finalised in 2018. Take a look at some of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's photos right below.

IMAGE: BEN AFFLECK, MATT DAMON AND JENNIFER LOPEZ'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.