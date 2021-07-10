Matt Damon Reveals He Passed Up On THIS Biggest Hollywood Movie For 'moral' Reasons

The Martian actor Matt Damon is unarguably one of the most prominent figures in Hollywood with a number of versatile movies under his belt. From big-budgeted space movies to critically acclaimed indie films, the actor is widely recognised for his ability to take on quality movies that showcase his stellar acting. But like every actor, Damon has passed up on one movie which eventually goes on to become a huge success.

Matt Damon turned down Hollywood's biggest film ever made?

The 50-year-old actor was teaching a master class at the Cannes Film Festival, according to the reports from Fox News, and opened up to his audience about the time he had to turn down a big-budget movie and the hefty paycheck that was offered along with it. Revealing that he passed up the lead role in the 2009 sci-fi movie Avatar, the actor was also offered a staggering 10% of the movie by director James Cameron, confirmed the star.

However, the actor had to turn down the generous offer on 'moral' grounds. When the role was offered to the notable actor, he was already committed to the action-franchise Jason Bourne series and decided not to abandon it. The shocking revelation was sure to blow netizens' minds, however, Damon's friend actor John Krasinski reacted hilariously to the incident. Matt recounted relaying the news to The Office actor who in turn dramatically rose from the table in shock and stated that nothing would have changed in Damon's life except that they would be currently having this conversation in space.

More on Avatar

After Matt Damon rejection, the role went to Sam Worthington, who earned several notable awards for his performance including an Academy of Science Fiction, Horror and Fantasy Films award. The actor is also set to be a part of its forthcoming sequel. Upon hearing the news, the Good Will Hunting actor was in awe while teaching at the Cannes Film Festival. The movie has maintained its title of the highest-grossing movie of all time with a box office earning of $2.8 billion across the globe. Actors like Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Michelle Rodriguez and Zoe Saldana were also featured in pivotal roles.

IMAGE- AP

