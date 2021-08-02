Matt Damon Says He Recently Stopped Using 'F-slur', Thanks To His Daughter's 'treatise'

The Martian superstar Matt Damon has admitted that he stopped using the 'F-slur' after his daughter made him realise the dangerous connotations of its usage. The statement comes after his daughter wrote 'a very long, beautiful treatise' in response to a joke by the actor who realised how offensive the term was for certain communities. Opening about his realisation in an exclusive interview with U.K.’s Sunday Times, the actor revealed he has finally retired what his daughter calls the 'f-slur for a homosexual.'

Matt Damon's realisation after daughter writes a 'treatise'

Matt opened up about this instance in a recent interview and stated how discriminatory the slur was for gay people which he commonly used as a kid, but with a different application. The controversial slur was used by the star in the movie Stuck on You! and he further stated his daughter's role in making him see his mistake after he 'joked' around with the term. He mentioned that the long and beautiful treatise explaining how 'dangerous' the word is, was written by her daughter and left off at a table for that actor to deliberate upon. To this, he responded 'I retire the f-slur! I understood'.

The instance came up as Damon, currently starring in the Tom McCarthy-directed thriller Stillwater, spoke about his remarks on sexual misconduct claims against Harvey Weinstein and modern masculinity. In Weinstein's case, the actor had earlier expressed his concerns stating that this kind of sexual predation is what keeps a father of four daughters up at night. This statement, however, was highly criticised, with people saying that one should be offended by such instances regardless of being a father.

Reacting to that backlash, Matt said that he understood the concerns that arose with his statements. 'It's a fair point. Anybody should be offended by that behaviour', he added.

Lyrics of interviews 'parsed' more than ever: Damon

Speaking to the Sunday Times, the actor said his interviews might be 'parsed' more now than two decades ago. He added that earlier, a journalist listen to the 'music more than the lyrics [of an interview]' and how the conversations are maligned out of context to create headlines now. 'Everyone needs clicks' he added and said the shift might be good from what it was earlier, so he should 'shut the f— up more'.

The American actor, producer, and screenwriter is one of Hollywood's most bankable stars and is best known for his movies Ford vs Ferrari, The Departed and The Talented Mr Ripley.

