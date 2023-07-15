Matt Damon Says His Wife's Advice Helped Him Battle Depression During A Bad Phase

Matt Damon was recently part of the press tour for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer. During the conversation, the star said that he had a difficult time on the sets a film. . He revealed his wife, Luciana Barroso played a major role in pulling him out of this phase.

Matt Damon stars in the Cillian Murphy led Oppenheimer, as Leslie Groves.

Oppenheimer marks an on screen reunion for Damon with Emily Blunt. The two have previously worked together on 2011 film The Adjustment Bureau.

The press tour for Oppenheimer has come to an abrupt end in the wake of the recently announced SAG-AFTRA strike which Matt Damon stands in complete support of.

Matt Damon reveals how Luciana Barroso helped him out of depression



In a recent interview, Matt Damon opened up about a past film he was making which proved to be a testing affair for him. The actor shared how halfway through production, with months to go, he realised the film really was not what he had imagined it to be. He further elaborated on how the fact that he moved his family out to a new location for the sake of the film led him to ask himself "What have I done?" It was in this moment that his wife, Luciana Barroso stepped in to pull him out of his depressing episode. She reassured him saying "We're here now."

Damon further shared how as an actor, one is required to "give it absolutely everything." This holds true even for films which he considers to be a "losing effort". Damon added that he received some of the best professional advice from his spouse during this phase.

Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso have been together for 19 years and counting



The actor met Barroso while filming Stuck On You, in 2003. The two were engaged after 2 years of courtship.This was followed by a winter wedding in 2005. The couple have three daughters, Isabella Damon, 17, Gia Damon, 14, and Stella Damon, 12. Damon also has a stepdaughter, Alexia Barroso, 24, from Luciana's previous marriage.