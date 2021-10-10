Matt Fraser Ties Knot With Longtime Girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis At Florida's Palm Beach

Psychic medium Matt Fraser and his girlfriend, Alexa Papigiotis tied the knot in a scenic ceremony for close family and friends at Palm Beach, Florida. The couple had earlier appeared on the reality TV show, Meet the Frasers, which premiered in 2020. The duo took the next step in their relationship at the Henry Morrison Flagler Museum.

Matt Fraser weds Alexa Papigiotis at Palm Beach

As per reports by People, Matt Fraser and his long time girlfriend, Alexa Papigiotis tied the knot on Saturday in the midst of their friends and family. The duo met in 2017 and got engaged soon after that in 2019. The duo's marriage faced a few delays and have to be postponed due to COVID regulations, however, the happy couple saw the silver lining in the situation.

Matt Fraser told People in a recent interview that the delays gave the couple time to ensure everyone attending the wedding was vaccinated. He also mentioned that one needs every minute to plan a wedding, and the delays helped with that as well. He stated that it took the duo about two years to plan the ceremony that took place on Saturday. The venue at which the couple tied the knot came into being in 1902. Alexa Papigiotis couldn't wait for the wedding day and quickly changed her surname in her Instagram handle after the ceremony. Her last post on Instagram was of her bachelorette party and she wrote, "Just another week until I’m Mrs. FRASER"

The Henry Morrison Flagler Museum was originally built for the owner's wife, as a wedding gift to her. Fraser was excited about 'getting married inside of a wedding gift'. Speaking about the location, he mentioned that it contained a 'breathtaking' waterfront. Alexa Papigiotis mentioned that they could not have picked a better location and called it the 'most amazing place'. She mentioned that the setting was 'romantic, charming and magical'. She compared the grounds of the museum to one we would see in a movie. She also mentioned that she is 'looking foward' to growing old with her husband and the couple also expressed their willingness in starting a family of their own.

Before the ceremony began, guests were welcomed with signature cocktails, while music from Beauty and the Beast played in the background, owing to Papigiotis' love of Disney. Fraser's love of coffee on the other hand brought the night to a close with a cappuccino cart.

(Image: Instagram/@mattfraser)