Matt James Apologises To Victoria, Says 'I Have Nothing But Good Things To Say About You'

Matt James recently took a trip down memory lane on The Bachelor: Women Tell All. During the episode, Matt James apologized to Victoria and spoke to his other exes on the show. In the TV special, Victoria also talked about what she has learnt during her time on the show.

Matt James apologizes to Victoria on ‘Women Tell All’

The Bachelor: Women Tell All recently aired and featured host Chris Harrison meeting up with all of Matt James’ exes and discussing the dozen controversies that took place on the show. Before the TV special began, a disclaimer stated that the show was recorded before Harrison’s break from the show after he downplayed Rachel’s racist remarks on The Bachelor.

On Women Tell All, Matt James also joined his exes and spoke about the controversial statements made on the show. While talking to Victoria, Matt James first apologized to her for hurting her feeling and revealed that when people ask him and her, he has nothing but “good things” to say about the ex-Bachelor contestant. He apologized for the night of her elimination and in case she felt offended by it.

Victoria talked about her experience on the show and said it was hard watching the show and since she was involved in a few controversies it was a “really hard learning experience” for her. Talking about her exit from the show, Victoria said it hurt feelings when Matt James told her to self-reflect and added, “I have no words for her”. She then revealed that she has “tremendous fear of rejection” and after her exit, she was going through “levels of pain”.

During his appearance on Women Tell All, Matt James also spoke about the MJ-Jessenia controversy. On The Bachelor, Matt decided to send MJ home after his confrontation with fellow contestant Jessenia. Matt said that nobody wants their time on the show to end the way it did for MJ and he wished they had gotten enough time to explore what their relationship could have been. James gave Anna the benefit of the doubt after she told people that Brittany was an escort. Anna spoke about her actions and said it all stemmed from her insecurities and there was no specific motive for her actions.

