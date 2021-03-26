Matt James Returns To Instagram, Wipes 'The Bachelor' From Page

It seems that The Bachelor star Matt James is looking for a fresh start with no traces of his time in the reality show displayed on his social media page. Last week, the reality star had deactivated his Instagram account in the wake of the racial scandal that followed after The Bachelor finale's airing.

Matt James deactivates his Instagram account

The Bachelor Finale episode After the Final Rose which aired on March 15 showed Matt James gave his final rose to Rachael Kirkconnell but did not propose to her and asked her to continue dating him. However, a few days after the finale aired, Rachael came under fire and received massive backlash from the internet for being racist after photos of her wearing a native Indian outfit for a sorority event in 2018 resurfaced on the Internet. Matt who earlier defended his girlfriend broke up with her after he realised that she did not understand the life of Black people living in America.

Post The Bachelor Finale, Matt James' Instagram comment section was filled with negative and hate comments after the episode in which Matt James announced that he broke up with Rachael in the wake of her racial controversy. The trolling got so bad that it prompted his ex-girlfriend to urge people to stop attacking him with insults. Later on March 19 just 3 days after the finale episode, Matt decided to deactivate his Instagram account.

Matt James' Instagram account

Matt James came back to social media on Thursday, March 25 but his reactivated account looks a little different. Now when fans visit his Instagram profile, they are greeted by photos of the reality star skateboarding, hanging out with his friends and doing some charity work and there are no pictures from his The Bachelor days at all in the grid. The only post that is still on his social media page that is related to The Bachelor is the one in which he reacts to The Bachelor host Chris Harrison talking with Rachel Lindsay, the first black Bachelorette regarding Rachael Kirkconnell.

Even his Instagram bio does not include anything related to the reality show instead it lists his profession as "real estate" with CBRE listed as his place of work. He has also included that he is a firm believer in helping people in need with his charity work with ABC Food tours.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Matt James Instagram)

