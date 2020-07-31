Matt Lucas Eats All 12 Bakes; Gets Sick On 1st Day Of Filming 'The Great British Bake Off'

Matt Lucas, who is the new host on the show The Great British Bake Off, allegedly got sick during the first day of its shoot. According to a report by a leading media portal, the new co-host on the show chose to eat all the 12 signature dishes prepared by the contestants. Due to which, he experienced a pang in his stomach.

Matt Lucas gets sick on 1st day of the shoot

A source close to the publication stated that when Matt Lucas saw all the treats baked by the contestants on The Great British Bake Off, and took the opportunity to taste all of them. The source further stated that there's a reason why judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith only take small mouthfuls of the dishes when they are judging the show and added why co-host Noel Fielding only samples the bakes every now and then.

The source also said that Matt Lucas certainly felt the effects of overindulging. Meanwhile, Matt was very 'excited' about being a part of the show and his new role, which got him swayed into the 'Bake Off' experience, added the source. The report further added how Matt Lucas joked about his hiring in March and said that he had ordered some larger trousers for the show.

Also Read | Matt Lucas, David Walliams Reunite For Brexit-themed Little Britain

The Great British Bake Off episodes

Reportedly, the shooting of the 11th series of The Great British Bake Off has begun after a good long break of three months due to the pandemic. However, the show has been in the production phase for two weeks. Meanwhile, the filming of the show took place in Down Hall Hotel, in England.

Also Read | Denzel Washington to reunite with Julia Roberts for Netflix film 'Leave The World Behind'

The Great British Bake Off host

Matt Lucas has replaced Sandi Toksvig, 62, who had been a host on the show since 2010. Sandi Toksvig, on January 16, took to her Twitter and announced that she would be stepping back from the show to concentrate on her other commitments. She wrote, "Spending time with Prue, Paul and Noel has been one of the greatest pleasures of my life."

Also Read | Robert Pattinson & Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' gets a TV spin-off series about Gotham PD

Matt Lucas' shows

Matt Lucas' television shows like Little Britain USA, Rock Profile, among others, did very well with the audience. He is also known for his appearances in films like A Futile and Stupid Gesture, Small Apartments, Shaun of the Dead, Bridesmaids, among many others.

Also Read | Arnold Schwarzenegger's net worth is so huge, he can even say 'hasta la vista' to working

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.