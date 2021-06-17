Matt Reeves Reportedly Tried Making 'The Batman' Darker Than 'The Dark Knight Trilogy'

Matt Reeves’ The Batman, has been creating buzz among the fans of the caped crusader since the time it was announced. The netizens have also not held back in discussing whether the film will be at par with Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. Recently, a new report has emerged that could fuel the discussions even further. This new report says that director Matt Reeves has tried to make The Batman darker than The Dark Knight trilogy. Read on to know more about it.

The Batman to be darker than The Dark Knight trilogy?

The new report about the movie that surfaced, contains a rumour from an inside source who says that Matt Reeves has tried to make his Batman movie even darker than Christopher Nolan’s trilogy. However, the report did not reveal if Matt Reeves succeeded in his trial.

The Dark Knight trilogy by Christopher Nolan, starring Christian Bale as the Batman, remains one of the most loved and critically acclaimed film adaptations of the DC character. The second movie of the trilogy, The Dark Knight, also stands at rank 4 on IMDb's list of 250 top-rated movies in the world. Among The Dark Knight cast, Heath Ledger’s portrayal of Joker earned the most praise and even earned him an Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actor for it (posthumously). Due to these factors, Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy has become an iconic adaptation of Batman among the audience and the reason why any new live-action Batman adaptations would be compared to it by the audience.

The Batman cast and release date

The Batman, which will star Robert Pattinson in the titular role, is scheduled to release on March 4, 2022. The film will also star actors Zoë Kravitz as the Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Alfred, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Ferrel as the Penguin, and Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon, among others. Director Matt Reeves has also co-written the film along with Peter Craig.

Matt Reeves movies

Director Matt Reeves is known for directing films like the found-footage horror film Cloverfield, and the sci-fi action films Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and its sequel, War for the Planet of the Apes. He has also directed the horror film Let Me In and the rom-com The Pallbearer.

