Matt Smith Reveals GOT Spinoff 'House Of The Dragon' Has Too Many Intimate Scenes

While the fans eagerly awaiting the release of the upcoming American fantasy drama television series House of the Dragon created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal, actor Matt Smith recently made his fans curious about how the Game of Thrones spinoff series will include many intimate scenes. The House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO Max on August 21.

Matt Smith reveals House of the Dragon has many sex scenes

According to a recent conversation with Rolling Stone, Matt Smith who will be seen essaying the role of Prince Daemon Targaryen in the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon talked about the upcoming series and stated how he feels the show has too many sex scenes. He even reflected on how he was left confused and mentioned whether there was a necessity to have so many of these scenes. Moreover, Matt Smith also revealed that even his character in the series will be seen performing intimate scenes and mentioned that it was slightly too much.

He stated, “You do find yourself asking, ‘Do we need another sex scene?’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, we do.’ I guess you have to ask yourself: ‘What are you doing? Are you representing the books, or are you diluting the books to represent the time (we’re living in)?’ And I actually think it’s your job to represent the books truthfully and honestly, as they were written.” Asked if his character will also be seen in a number of bedroom sequences, Matt said, "Yeah — slightly too much, if you ask me."

House of the Dragon takes place two centuries before the War of the Five Kings, focusing on the Dance of the Dragons. The show is based on George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood, along with the novella The Princess and the Queen and the novelette The Rogue Prince. The series is scheduled to premiere on August 21, 2022, on Disney Hotstar including ten episodes.

