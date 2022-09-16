Matt Smith Says Queen Elizabeth II Was 'The Crown' Fan, Prince Harry Called Him 'granddad'

The historic drama The Crown made its way back to the watch-list of fans soon after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II. The television series followed the reign of the late Queen and showcased the political and personal events that shaped her life. Post her demise, English star Matt Smith, who played the role of the late Prince Philip in the first two seasons of the series, recently opened up about his meet with the Royals and revealed that the late Queen was a fan of his show.

During an interview with TODAY, Matt Smith shared his experience of playing Prince Philip in the drama and opened up about his meeting with the Royals. The House Of The Dragon star revealed that he once met the now King Charles III and complimented the latter on his shoes. Smith said, "I met the now King Charles, told him that I thought he had fabulous shoes, to which he replied that he had them for 30 years." "They were like red brogues, they were beautiful," he added.

The actor also reminisced about his meeting with Prince Harry at a polo match and revealed how the Duke of Sussex called him "granddad." Smith also said that Prince Harry watched a bit of his show but does not know if he still watches it.

During the chat, Smith mentioned that he once heard that the late Queen Elizabeth II was a fan of the show and used to watch it on a projector. The actor said, "She used to watch it on a projector on a Sunday night apparently."

Matt Smith on his fondness for the late Prince Philip

Further, in the chat, Matt Smith revealed that the late Prince Philip did not like The Crown and did not watch it. However, Smith was a fan of him as he found him to be a moderniser. Smith said, "I found him to be a real moderniser, he was really interesting and I kind of fell in love with Philip really." "He was great and he loved her, he really made her laugh, they were a fabulous couple together," the actor added.

