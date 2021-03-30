Matthew Lewis Displays Frustration For Only Being Recognised As Neville Longbottom

Harry Potter fame Matthew Lewis aka Neville Longbottom has opened up about being "frustrated" over the fact that he will always be recognised as a "Harry Potter star". Lewis portrayed the role of Neville throughout the eight films that the Harry Potter franchise released. Now, the actor has explained the drawbacks of playing the role and its impact on his career.

While speaking on a recent episode of Michael Rosenbaum’s Inside of You podcast, Matthew Lewis opined that he still to a degree gets a bit frustrated at times when people refer to him as "Oh, he is Neville Longbottom". He explained the frustration using an example of his current situation. Lewis said that he is working on a new show currently and he keeps coming across headlines that read, "He is no longer Neville Longbottom anymore". For him, it’s annoying because he hasn’t played the character for almost 10 years now.

At the same time, the actor has decorated his resume with vivid roles from being in dramas to winning BAFTA awards and all other kinds of things. The actor did not mean to brag about his career but he is irritated that even after playing multiple roles in 10 years people still believe that he is sort of jumped from Harry Potter. According to Lewis, people sometimes "completely ignore his journey".

After being known for his courageous revolt against Voldemort, the actor now feels that audiences will never recognise or remember him for anything else. He will just be the Harry Potter character in the minds of people which makes him frustrated. He clarified that his frustration has nothing to do with the prolific imprint that Harry Potter has left on audiences. But the voice in his head always goes, “Hey you know all that work you did for the past 10 years, No one saw it. No one cares”. No matter how many new roles or vivid characters he plays, it will always be somehow his first job after Harry Potter.

Talking about his character, Neville Longbottom was initially portrayed as a mediocre student from Gryffindor. However, his personality takes a drastic shift when Dumbledore’s Army gathers to fight against the dark lord. Neville eventually becomes the leader of Dumbledore’s Army when the central characters search for Horcruxes.

(Promo Image Source: Matthew Lewis Instagram and Still from Harry Potter)