Matthew McConaughey Explains Why He Didn't Run For Texas Governor On Jimmy Fallon's Show

Matthew McConaughey had previously hinted that he had plans for running in the election for Texas Governor in 2022. However, the Fool's Gold actor did not go ahead with the plan and explained his reasons while on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. McConaughey, who was there to promote his upcoming movie Sing 2, opened up about his possible political career and said, "it's not the category for me at this point in my life."

Matthew McConaughey reveals why he did not enter politics

Matthew McConaughey explained to host Jimmy Fallon why he did not run for the Texas governor and said, "Whew. Well, it was a two-year consideration that I came to the decision really over the last couple of months. And I was asking myself the original question and trying to answer, 'How and where and what can I do to be most useful?' To myself, to my family and to the most amount of people."

He further explained that he was content with making films and telling stories to the audiences through the medium and wanted to keep doing that. He said, "The ... category of politics came up and it's a privileged one that I gave great consideration to. At this point in my life with the things - I've got a 13-year-old, an 11-year-old, an 8-year-old. The life I'm living right now, the storytelling I want to keep doing, it's not the category for me at this point in my life."

However, during his appearance on The Balanced Voice podcast, the actor opened up about what he wanted to do next in life. When asked about his political ambitions, especially for running for the Governor of Texas by the podcast host Rania Mankarious, the actor said that it was a "true consideration".

Matthew is a native of Texas and was born and raised there and is also a professor at the University of Texas, Austin, where he teaches in the film department. Earlier his year, Texas was hit with the largest snowstorm ever in the past 70 years. Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camilla McConaughey organized several events to help the people that were affected due to the snowstorm.

