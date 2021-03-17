Matthew McConaughey Launches YouTube Channel, Asks Fans To 'subscribe, And Giddy Up'

Matthew McConaughey has recently launched his official YouTube channel. On March 16, the actor announced the same via his Twitter account. In Matthew McConaughey's Twitter post, he wrote, “subscribe, turn notifications on, and giddy up.”

About Matthew McConaughey's Youtube channel

In the announcement video shared on YouTube, Matthew McConaughey was seen wearing a light blue shirt with a pair of sunglasses. He started his video by saying, "Alright, alright, alright. Yes, the first three words this young man ever said on film. Thank you. Yes, McConaughey here, and I want to welcome you to my YouTube channel. It's a destination where I'm going to share who I am, who I'm not, what I believe in, what I don't, what I'm doing, what I'm not doing—along with some approaches to life that I've found useful and constructive along the way." READ | Matthew McConaughey and Brad Pitt celebrate 'Super Bowl Sunday'; Watch

He further said, "Prescriptions in the art of living that have helped me navigate this rodeo we all live in, and even a bunch of bumper stickers that I have seen, heard, gathered and stolen along the way over my last 51 years here. Hopefully, it's going to all killer, no fille, with some raps and rhymes that can help you get back on time. Put a little reason to your rhyme. Some food for thought with a sip of wine."

Speaking ahead, he said, "Bring your funny bone, don’t be afraid to bend a knee and join me in the chase to be more me, with your chase to be more you! What else are we really here to do?" In the end, he urged his viewers to subscribe to his YouTube channel.

The first video that was posted on his channel is titled, We’re Texas. This video shows McConaughey hosting a virtual benefit to rebuild Texas following the devastating winter storm that ravaged the state in early February. The video has already crossed over 191k views.

A look at Matthew McConaughey's movies

Matthew McConaughey is known for his performance in the film Dazed and Confused. He has appeared in several films such as A Time to Kill, The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Failure to Launch, Fool's Gold, Ghosts of Girlfriends Past, Dallas Buyers Club, Interstellar, Tropic Thunder, The Gentlemen and more.