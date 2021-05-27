Matthew McConaughey On Quitting Doing Rom-com Films In 2009; Calls It A 'scary Time'

Matthew McConaughey is one of the most popular Hollywood actors when it comes to rom-coms. He has starred in a bunch of them in the early 2000s. Some of his popular rom-coms include The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Fool's Gold, etc. He soon took a break from romantic comedies, became a father and made a comeback in 2011.

Matthew McConaughey says it was scary to quit rom-coms

Matthew McConaughey said in his latest interview with AARP magazine that it was a scary time when he decided to quit doing rom-coms. He had established himself as the "go-to" guy for rom-coms with hit movies like How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Ghost of the Girlfriends Past, to name a few. He added that he did enjoy making them and the movies paid well too. However, the ship of a rom-com sinks if you go too deep. So, he quit them after he was going "very deep" in his life. He said that he found the love of his life in his wife Camilla and they also had a newborn on the way. He had "more things to get angry about, laugh about, have more joy about and be sad about" in his life.

He also mentioned that his family and friends thought that he was out of his "freaking mind" to quit doing rom-coms. It was a scary time when he took the decision, but his wife Camilla stood by him and lent him tremendous support. Soon after, he began turning down every rom-com script that came his way. He even turned one down which was for $14.6 Million. He took a two-year hiatus because offers stopped coming to him. He made a comeback in 2011 with The Lincoln Lawyer. He said he "unbranded those two years to then rebrand". He came back and he was suddenly a "novel idea". Since then he has acted in serious toned dramas and films like Dallas Buyers Club, The Gentleman, True Detective, The Dark Tower, to name a few. in 2020, Matthew McConaughey published his memoir Greenlights.

(Image: Matthew McConaughey's Instagram)