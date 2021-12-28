Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon & More Remember Director Jean-Marc Vallee

Filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallee passed away on Monday at the age of 58, the cause of his death has not been revealed yet. Several prominent figures from the industry, most of whom have worked with the director paid their last tributes. Jean-Marc Vallee was best known for his Dallas Buyers Club (2013), Wild (2014) and the drama series Big Little Lies (2017). Actors including Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Jared Leto and more remembered the late filmmaker.

Vallee's frequent collaborator Reese Witherspoon, with whom he directed in Wild and Big Little Lies, took to her Instagram and paid tribute. Witherspoon shared a series of the late director and wrote, "I will always remember you as the sun goes down. Chasing the light. On a mountain in Oregon. On a beach in Monterey. Making sure we all caught a little magic in this lifetime. I love you, Jean-Marc. Until we meet again." The photo also included Vallee's acceptance of an Emmy award for his work.

Dallas Buyers Club stars Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, both won Oscars for their roles in the film took their respective social media and paid their tribute. McConaughey wrote, "With a gentle hand and heart Jean-Marc was a true receiver— he didn’t romanticize life so much as he saw life romantic—from the struggle to the pain to the wink and the whisper, love stories were everywhere in his eye."

While Leto wrote, "A filmmaking force and a true artist who changed my life with a beautiful movie called Dallas Buyers Club. Much love to everyone who knew him. Life is precious."

Nicole Kidman, who worked with Vallee in Big Little Lies, gave a statement to Hollywood Reporter and said, "It’s hard to imagine someone as vital, energetic and present as Jean-Marc being gone. I’m shattered. He was at the centre of my creative universe and I can’t overstate his significance to me. Jean-Marc was not only responsible for some of the most rewarding professional experiences of my career, but his friendship, kindness and love were an inspiring force I will carry with me."

