Matthew McConaughey Says He's Truly 'considering' Running For Governor Of Texas

Matthew McConaughey is one of the popular names in Hollywood and has won multiple awards for his work. The actor, who was last seen in the 2019 movie The Gentlemen, recently opened up about his thoughts on running for the Governor of Texas. Get more details on Matthew McConaughey in politics.

Matthew McConaughey to run for the Governor of Texas

Matthew McConaughey was born and raised in Texas and also currently resides there. In a recent appearance on The Balanced Voice podcast, the actor opened up about what he wants to do next in life. When asked about his political ambitions, especially for running for the Governor of Texas by the podcast host Rania Mankarious, the actor said that it was a "true consideration". The actor is also a professor at the University of Texas, Austin, where he teaches in the film department. This isn't the first time that the Interstellar actor has expressed his wish to enter politics. Earlier in November, Matthew had told radio show host Hugh Hewitt that he wouldn't mind running for the post of governor.

Matthew McConaughey raises funds for Texas

Texas was recently hit with the largest snowstorm ever in the past 70 years. Matthew McConaughey took to his Instagram to announce that he and his wife Camilla McConaughey will be raising funds for the people affected by the snowstorm through 'We're Texas'. 'We're Texas' will be a virtual online concert to raise funds for the people of Texas.

A quick look at Matthew McConaughey's movies

Matthew McConaughey's breakout role was in the coming-of-age comedy Dazed and Confused. He then went on to star in various romantic comedies like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), Failure to Launch (2006), Fool's Gold (2008), and Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009), which increased his stardom. After that, Matthew made a shift and acted in more dramatic movies. He received recognition for his roles in movies like Magic Mike, Wolf Of The Wall Street, The Lincoln Lawyer and Mud. Some other Matthew McConaughey's movies include The Wedding Planner, We Are Marshall, Tropic Thunder, The Gentlemen and The Beach Bum.